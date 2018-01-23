Gov. Matt Bevin: 2 Students Dead, 19 injured in MCHS Shooting, Shooter is 15 Year Old Student

UPDATE 1/23/18 1:25 p.m.:

Governor Matt Bevin says 2 students died and 19 students were injured in the shooting --14 of those students suffering gun shot wounds.

He says the shooter was a 15 year old student and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Neither the victims identities or shooters identity is known at this time.

Governor Matt Bevin joins Kentucky State Police at Marshall County High School following the fatal shooting.

Authorities confirm at least five people were shot and a suspect has been apprehended.

Governor Bevin tweeted out shortly after the incident, "Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us..."

A student at the school also tweeted at 8:18 a.m., “Pray for Marshall County High School, I am a student there and we just had a school shooter, multiple students injured, please pray for us.” Medical air evacuation helicopters are en route to the school."

KSP Detective Jody Cash confirms one suspect is in custody at the campus, but could not give further details about the suspect or victims.

They report a Marshall County Deputy did apprehend the shooter.

