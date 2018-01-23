Police Pursuit Through Two Counties Ends With Drug and Stolen Vehicle Charges

A pursuit beginning in Warren County and ending in Butler County, puts one man behind bars and the car turned out to be stolen.

Kentucky State Police say the driver, 39 year old Craig Brady of Bowling Green, led them on a chase from Morgantown Road all the way to Butler County Monday evening--reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

Once apprehended, troopers found him in possession of meth, marijuana, and driving under the influence.

The vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler, had previously been reported stolen.

Brady is facing multiple traffic and criminal charges including fleeing the police and resisting arrest.