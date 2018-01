In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Hucks gas station in Bowling Green is robbed and the armed perpetrator is still on loose.

Bowling Green police say around it happened around 2:30 a.m. on New Bond Way.

A man armed with a silver revolver, wearing a mask over his face, entered the gas station and demanded money and cigarettes.

Officers say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was physically injured.

His identity is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.