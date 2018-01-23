Gov. Matt Bevin: One Dead In Marshall County High School Shootin - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Gov. Matt Bevin: One Dead In Marshall County High School Shooting, Suspect In Custody

Governor Matt Bevin tweets out, "Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us..."

A student at the school also tweeted at 8:18 a.m., “Pray for Marshall County High School, I am a student there and we just had a school shooter, multiple students injured, please pray for us.” Medical air evacuation helicopters are en route to the school."

WNKY has crews on the way to the school and will keep you updated as more information is known.

