BREAKING: Shooting at Marshall County High School, Multiple Students Reported Injured

WPSD reports "people at the scene have confirmed a shooting at Marshall County High School.

There is a heavy police presence and ambulances on the scene.

We have reached out to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police for information. We are waiting to hear back from them."

A student at the school also tweeted at 8:18 a.m., “Pray for Marshall County High School, I am a student there and we just had a school shooter, multiple students injured, please pray for us.” Medical air evacuation helicopters are en route to the school."

WNKY has crews on the way to the school and will keep you updated as more information is known.

