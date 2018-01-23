Ky Attorney General Sues Corporation for Shipping Dangerous and Highly Addictive Prescription Drugs

There are just over 38,000 people living among the mountains of eastern Kentucky, in Floyd County.

Yet, between 2010 and 2016, a San Francisco-based pharmaceutical distributor shipped more than 18 million doses of opioid painkillers there, enough for each person to have 477 pills each and attorney general Andy Beshear says it is illegal.

On Monday, he sued the McKesson Corporation in state court the company of using misleading business practices to flood the state with dangerous and highly addictive prescription drugs and failing to report suspiciously large volumes of opioid shipments to state and federal authorities.