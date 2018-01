Federal prosecutors say they will seek a 21 month prison sentence on Rene Boucher, man accused of attacking Senator Rand Paul in his front yard months back.

The audio of Senator Paul's 911 call to report the attack has been released.

In it, the senator stated he was assaulted by a neighbor while mowing his yard and requested police assistance.

Boucher also faces a misdemeanor assault charge in state court in Kentucky. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge.