Barren County Family Welcomes Two Adopted Sons

Misty and Daniel Syra have helped foster Kaleb and Matthew the past two year. Their friends were fostering the boys and anytime they needed help, the Syra's were there. That's when they formed an unbreakable bond with the two kids.

On Monday, at the Barren County Courthouse they made it official.

This adoption case is very unique because Kaleb is 16-yeas-old and Matthew is 12-years-old. They are also biological brothers and have been in foster care for many years now, but for Misty and Daniel, they are the missing pieces to their family.

For Kaleb and Matthew, they no longer have to worry about their futures, but there are many kids just like them in the foster system right here in Kentucky.

If you are interested in adoption or fostering in Barren or Warren Counties you can call (270) 746-7447.