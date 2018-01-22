Warrant Roundup Leads to Over a Dozen Arrests in Brownsville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warrant Roundup Leads to Over a Dozen Arrests in Brownsville

In Brownsville, a warrant roundup puts over a dozen individuals behind bars.

On Friday, the Edmonson County Sheriffs Office, Kentucky State Police, Brownsville Police Department and Edmonson County Jailers Office collaborated to carry out 17 arrests over a period of about 14 hours.

Charges ranged from unpaid fines and skipped court appearances, to attempted murder and drug trafficking, and some of those indictment warrants date back as far as two years ago.

The sheriffs office says these roundups held keep the chance of word spreading among criminals to a minimum--ultimately helping the officials do their job.

All arrested were taken to the Hart County Jail.

