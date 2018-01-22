The Smoky Mountains Temporarily Closed Over the Weekend

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park was temporarily closed to the public -- as staff did not report to work due to the government shutdown.

Saturday morning, roads were closed throughout the national park that runs along the borders of Tennessee and North Carolina.

However, signs were posted at information stands throughout the park notifying visitors that important services would not be available due to the government shutdown.

Warning guests to hike through trails at their own risk -- as bathroom access and emergency response services would not be available.