A Kentucky judge-executive charged with using his position to solicit gifts and payments has been found dead at his home.

The body of 44 year-old Joseph l. "Jody" Jenkins was discovered Sunday morning.

Jenkins was charged in September with four counts of scheming to defraud the county.

Federal prosecutors said Jenkins was accused of soliciting and accepting approximately $20,000 in cash in 2014 in his official position as union county judge-executive.