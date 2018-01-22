Tugboat Accident Kills Three People

An explosion rocked a tugboat while it was docked for repairs in Kentucky killing three people and injuring several others Friday

According to the Kentucky state police, work was being done on the vessel and dozens of people were either aboard the boat or at the site when the blast occurred shortly after 9 a.m outside Calvert City

The explosion appeared to occur inside the boat, resulting in a flash fire police said, however authorities offered no immediate word about a cause.

There was no early indication of foul play...but state police say that the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene...