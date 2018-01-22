Senator's Attacker Charged with Assault

The man accused of tackling U.S Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement.

His lawyer echoed what's long been suggested by neighbors: the attack stemmed from a dispute about yard maintenance.

Rene Boucher has signed the plea agreement but no date has been set for his guilty plea for the attack on the republican senator.

Boucher faces possible prison time and his attorney says Boucher is "very regretful" about the attack and that it had to do with the upkeep of their yards.

Paul and Boucher are longtime neighbors in Bowling Green.