Gun Shots Leave One Critically Injured

Around 1:30am Sunday the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired on Mount Olivet Road.

When deputies arrived all suspects had fled the scene. They received more calls about suspicious people in the same area.

Steven Purdue was located on a porch nearby with a possible head injury and was air lifted to Vanderbilt University where he is in critical condition. Deputies found William Moore near a vehicle and arrested him.

Moore is currently in Warren County Regional Jail with multiple charges.

The investigation is ongoing.