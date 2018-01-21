Family Being Terrorized by 3 Dogs

A Scottsville family is forced to stay inside their home because of 3 neighborhood dogs. The family says police are not helping and they are sick of being stuck inside. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell found out how these dogs are making this family fear for their safety.

Jaela Woods says her neighbors 3 dogs have been terrorizing her family since they moved into the home in August.

Jaela can't even walk her own two dogs, Chevy and Lola, outside without being in constant fear. She says her nearly 80-pound pitbull is frightened by the dogs. Along with her dogs, Jaela's three children can't even go outside to play in their own front yard.

There are times when Jaela has been carrying her young baby on her side when the dogs suddenly approached her. On Tuesday, she even sustained this injury on her hand while trying to get the dogs away from her.

Jaela and her family are not the only ones being forced into their home. Her cousin who also lives on the same street was attacked by one of the dogs.

Jaela and her husband have contacted the Allen County Sheriff's Office over a dozen times concerning the dogs.

Other than telling Jaela to shoot the dogs, she says the Sheriff's Office hasn't done anything about the dogs.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell went to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, but nobody was able to comment on the issue. Cecilia also contacted the dogs' owner, but she did not return any of her calls.