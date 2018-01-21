Dollar General Robbed in Smiths Grove

Police need your help finding suspects who robbed the Dollar General store in Smiths Grove on January 18th.

Police say two young men entered the store around 10pm and demanded money. One of the men pointed a gun at the cashier while she got the money from the register. The second man did not have a weapon but assaulted another employee.

Both men are described as white young males. One was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, light colored shoes and carrying a small handgun.

The second suspect was wearing all black.

The males took the money and ran on foot to a vehicle about a block away from the store.