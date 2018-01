The last of four inmates to escape a Kentucky Detention Center has finally been captured nearly three weeks after breaking out.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department says Ashland police arrested Thomas Bentley, 33, on Wednesday after a short chase on foot.

Isaiah Bare, 21, was captured the day of the escape while Joseph Salyers, 31, was caught Dec. 29th and Austin Childers, 21, was apprehended Jan. 3rd.