Ky Man Charged With Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

In Owensboro, the Kentucky State Police were notified of a police action shooting early yesterday morning.

The officer attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle as the driver crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 46 year old Edward Warriner, of Hawesville, then fled the scene on foot and ran behind the acme heating and air building.

Warriner was then able to get into an acme company van and drove the van at the officer in an attempt to flee out of the gate, the officer shot twice at Warriner in attempts to stop him from running her over.

Warriner is was eventually apprehended and charged with one count of attempted murder of an officer.