Throwback Thursday: Diamond Caverns

South Central Kentucky is cave country. Home to Mammoth Cave National Park and more than half a dozen show caves, there’s lots of underground exploring. One of those caves is Diamond Caverns, discovered in 1859 and offering tours for over 150 years.

Just off I-65 exit 48 at Park City, Diamond Caverns tours start at the large white visitor center. The story begins in on a hot July day in 1859, when a slave of Jessie Coats found a pit with sparkling calcite formations that he called diamonds. A team surveyed the cave right away and opened it to public tours in less than month.

Cave tours tell stories of multiple landowners trading deals for the cave over the years. The invention of the automobile and highway travel brought more tourists to the area. Diamond Caverns saw its fair share because of its nearness to Mammoth Cave.

It was even damaged during the infamous Kentucky Cave Wars around the 1920s, when private cave owners sabotaged and vandalized the area’s 17 competitor caves for profits.

All the cave tours are different. Diamond Caverns is known for its beautiful formations. Its magnificent stalagmites and stalactites shimmer like diamonds. The caverns are open for tours seven days a week.

To learn more visit www.diamondcaverns.com