Cell Phone Stolen At Local Grocery Store

Be careful next time you put your phone down. A woman's phone was stolen at a local grocery store.

Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the theft of a cellphone.

Police say on December 20th a Galaxy Note 5 phone was stolen at the register at the store.

The woman paid for her groceries and left only moments later realizing she left her phone at the store.

But when she went back into the store, she realized it was gone.

After reviewing surveillance footage officers saw an older heavy set woman with grey shoulder length hair with a yellow jacket taking off with the phone.

if you have any information please contact BGPD.