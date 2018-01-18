Governor Bevin Proposed Spending Cuts of more than 6% Across the State

Pledging to put Kentucky’s "financial house in order," Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin proposed spending cuts of more than 6% across most of state government that includes targeting administrative salaries in some of the state's largest school districts while shielding per student spending in the classroom.

Bevin announced the cuts in a speech Tuesday evening before a joint session of the general assembly.

The cuts were long expected, given that lawmakers failed to make changes to the state's public pension system that Bevin said would have reduced the need for cuts.

Bevin's plan would spend $3.3 billion dollars into the state's public retirement system, or nearly 15 percent of all state spending.