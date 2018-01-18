Racist Act Shakes Up Local Residents

Several African American college students in Bowling Green are shook up after someone smeared feces and left racial slurs on their apartment building.

On Tuesday night Bowling Green Police Department was called to Crown Apartments in Bowling Green.

The police report says someone smeared dog feces on the window of apartment number 102.

The feces was also smeared on the wall of the breezeway of the first floor of the apartment building.

On top of the feces was a post it note with a racial slur and “Make America Great Again”.

Police are still investigating and

The NAACP is investigating it as a possible hate crime.