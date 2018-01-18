Racist Act Shakes Up Local Residents - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Racist Act Shakes Up Local Residents

Posted: Updated:

Several African American college students in Bowling Green are shook up after someone smeared feces and left racial slurs on their apartment building.

On Tuesday night Bowling Green Police Department was called to Crown Apartments in Bowling Green.

The police report says someone smeared dog feces on the window of apartment number 102.

The feces was also smeared on the wall of the breezeway of the first floor of the apartment building.

On top of the feces was a post it note with a racial slur and “Make America Great Again”.

Police are still investigating and 

The NAACP is investigating it as a possible hate crime.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.