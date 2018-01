There is a name change for a new Dunkin' Donuts store in the Boston area.

Instead of Dunkin' Donuts it's going by simply "Dunkin."

The store was unveiled today in Quincy, Massachusetts near the original store that opened in 1950.

Company officials say the shortened name is part of the "next generation" of stores.

The Quincy franchise will also test out high tech drive-thru lanes, But, what will remain the same are the chain's signature doughnuts.