Beshear Introduces "Department of Justice National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative"

Attorney General Andy Beshear said a newly created unit in his office focused solely on investigating and prosecuting sexual assault cold cases will be instrumental in maintaining his ongoing commitment to seek justice for victims of a crime.

The unit funded by a $3,000,000 U.S. Department of Justice National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative will include a victim advocate, investigator, prosecutor and a coordinator from the 3 year U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance Funding.

The funding will also cover the cost to test any remaining untested sexual assault forensic exam or safe kits.