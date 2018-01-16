Warren County Residents Urged to Reduce Power Usage

The frigid temperatures are affecting your electricity and now the Tennessee Valley Authority is urging you to reduce your electric usage.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell found out what you can do to help out.

Tuesday afternoon the TVA urged Warren R-E-C-C members to reduce their electric usage until further notice.

There are some small steps you can take to lower your power usage.

"Turn the thermostat down a couple of degrees, maybe put off running the dishwasher, put off running the dryer, turn off anything like a battery charger or computer. Anything that is not in use.", says Kim Phelps with Warren R-E-C-C.

You can also lower your thermostat to 67 or 68 degrees which can help you save on your bill.

Be sure you turn off any lights that you aren't using, turn off the TV if you aren't watching it, and use extra blankets to stay warm.