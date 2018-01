You may know our Bowling Green girl, Shi'Ann Jones, as the super star talent from NBC's "The Voice" Season 13.

Shi'Ann represented team Jennifer Hudson during the competition and had an outstanding run - making it all the way to the top 10!

Today, January 16th, Shi'Ann will be honored at the Citywide Salute Ceremony for her success.

It will be held at 4:30 pm at Bowling Green City Hall and is open to the public.