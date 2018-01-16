Disgraced Former Physician In Court Today, Victims Account Sexual Assault

Dozens of young gymnasts are in a Lansing, Michigan waiting for their turn to read victim impact statements in the four-day long sexual assault sentencing against disgraced former physician Larry Nassar.

A family friend was the first victim to testify, followed by 17 year old Jessica Thomashow, who read the account of how she was assaulted by Nassar when she was 9 and again when she was 12.

She addressed the accused in court and asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence against Nassar for what he did to her.

Nassar worked as a sports doctor in Michigan, as well as with elite gymnasts as a part of USA Gymnastics.

He pleaded guilty to molesting females at his Michigan State University office, his home, and a Lansing-area gymnastics club.

Nassar assaulted more than 100 victims, including Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.