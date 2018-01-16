California Police Discover 13 Children Held Captive by Parents, Some Shackled to Bed

Investigators in California are looking into a horrific discovery...13 malnourished children allegedly held captive by their parents.

People living near the Southern California home had no idea what was going on inside.

David and Louise Turpin are being held on nine million dollars bail each, accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home. Police were tipped off after their 17 year old daughter managed to escape.

Investigators found 12 children, several shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks. Authorities said they claimed to be "starving" and described the surroundings as "dark" and "foul-smelling."

The children range in age from 2-29, but neighbors say most of them appeared younger.

Sheriffs investigators have not revealed what may have motivated the accused couple to treat their kids so poorly.

Neighbors say the children rarely went outside.

State records show the children were home schooled and that the father was listed as principal of a day school at the same address. The couple filed for bankruptcy twice.