Winter Prep for Home Propane Users

How to prepare your home for severe winter weather:
-Schedule your propane tank and appliances for a maintenance check by your propane provider.
-Be sure there is an adequate supply of fuel in the tank. The best level for your tank is between 25%-80%. If your tank is below 20% it's time for a fill.
-Keep the area around your propane tank, vents, chimneys, and flue free of ice and snow.
-Be sure your propane generator is well maintained and stored outdoors away from open windows and doors.
-NEVER store your propane tank indoors.