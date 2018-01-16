Winter Prep for Home Propane Users

How to prepare your home for severe winter weather:

-Schedule your propane tank and appliances for a maintenance check by your propane provider.

-Be sure there is an adequate supply of fuel in the tank. The best level for your tank is between 25%-80%. If your tank is below 20% it's time for a fill.

-Keep the area around your propane tank, vents, chimneys, and flue free of ice and snow.

-Be sure your propane generator is well maintained and stored outdoors away from open windows and doors.

-NEVER store your propane tank indoors.