Kentucky State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers are on the scene after 5 vehicles including a Greyhound bus collided on i65.

The crash happened around 8:40am Tuesday morning on i65 in Bonnieville, Kentucky.

Multiple people have been transported to local hospitals due to injuries.

I65 southbound (exit 71 to exit 65) is temporarily closed and will remain closed for an extended amount of time. Traffic is being diverted to U-S 31-W.