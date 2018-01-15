Man Attempts to Rob Toys R Us & Michael's in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Man Attempts to Rob Toys R Us & Michael's in Bowling Green

Posted: Updated:

According to Bowling Green Police Department, on Monday night a man attempted to rob Michael's and Toys R Us in Bowling Green

Police say a man entered Michael's around 5pm and demanded money, but he left before getting any money.

The same man then went to Toys R Us on Scottsville Road and demanded money again. He left before he received any money. He did not display a weapon at the time of the attempted robberies.

Police are still on the lookout for this man. He is a white male wearing wearing a grey coat, blue jeans, black hat and a white bandana covering his face. Police believe he may be driving the light colored van in the pictures. If you have any information please call Bowling Green Police Department. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.