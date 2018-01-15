Man Attempts to Rob Toys R Us & Michael's in Bowling Green

According to Bowling Green Police Department, on Monday night a man attempted to rob Michael's and Toys R Us in Bowling Green

Police say a man entered Michael's around 5pm and demanded money, but he left before getting any money.

The same man then went to Toys R Us on Scottsville Road and demanded money again. He left before he received any money. He did not display a weapon at the time of the attempted robberies.

Police are still on the lookout for this man. He is a white male wearing wearing a grey coat, blue jeans, black hat and a white bandana covering his face. Police believe he may be driving the light colored van in the pictures. If you have any information please call Bowling Green Police Department.