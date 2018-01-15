Winter Weather Can Lead to Injuries - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Winter Weather Can Lead to Injuries

Posted: Updated:

Winter Weather causes more injuries than you would think. While the snow is beautiful to look at, it can also be extremely dangerous if you aren't cautious.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell talked with Jim Williams with Medical Center EMS to learn how you can stay safe in the snow and ice. 

The number one cause of injuries in the winter weather is sledding behind ATVs, Four wheelers, and other motorized vehicles. 

While some may think it's fun, it's extremely dangerous.

Even if you're not out playing in the snow. It's always best to be prepared.

There are simple things you can keep in your car to keep you safe in winter weather, like warm clothing, jumper cables, cat litter for traction, and a car charger for your cell phone.

The number one thing you can do to protect yourself in these frigid temperatures is bundle up and wear shoes that have a good grip on them. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.