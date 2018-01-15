Woman Found Dead In Car with 8-Year-Old Son

On Saturday, a state road department worker stopped to help a motorist stuck in the ditch on Lone Hill Road in Falls of Rough.

She did not respond to the workers when they arrived, the worker then called 9-1-1.

Her 8-year-old son was also in the car unharmed. The coroner was called to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead. The deceased mother was identified as 28-year-old Jessika R. Hansford from Big Clifty.

Deputies discovered a used needle in the passenger seat as well as a "loaded" hypodermic needle in Hansford's hand. The items were sent to the lab for examination. Her body is also being sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. There is speculation that there were others in the car during the night.

The investigation is ongoing.