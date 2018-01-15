"Prayers for Coleton": Local Boy Hospitalized Following Sledding Accident

A local family is requesting prayers after their young son was badly injured in a sledding accident over the weekend.

Ten year old Coleton Parsley is now in the Vanderbilt Childrens ICU.

The tragic sledding accident happened at a farm on Louisville Road in Bowling Green Saturday.

His mother Heather Parsley says in a Facebook post that the young fighter now has a fractured skull, multiple broken ribs, a hip fracture, and torn ligament in his neck.

She tells WNKY News that her son is stable, but is still sedated and hasn't been able to wake up due to the medication.

She goes on to say that Coleton is a strong, athletic, and determined kid, and they believe in miracles--it's all in God's hands now.