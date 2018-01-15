The Transgender Former Army Intelligence Analyst is Running for a US Senate Seat

Chelsea Manning, the transgender former army intelligence analyst who was convicted of leaking classified documents is running for a US senate seat.

In papers filed with the federal election commission Thursday, the 30 year old will likely challenge two-term Maryland senator Ben Cardin.

Manning filed as a democrat and listed a North Bethesda, Maryland address in her FEC filing. Cardin is the overwhelming favorite to win.

At the time of her arrest in 2010 Chelsea Manning was known as Bradley Manning.

She came out as transgender after being sentenced for leaking classified documents.

Manning was released from a military prison after President Obama commuted her sentence in his final days in office.