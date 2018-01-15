Wanted Kentucky Man Flees to Florida - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Wanted Kentucky Man Flees to Florida

A Kentucky man wanted in a triple slaying has been captured after fleeing to Florida.

A release from the Hernando County Sheriff says officers arrested Christopher Cruz Olivo 46, Friday night on a warrant for triple murder in Louisville.

Olivo was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 assault rifle on the passenger seat of his vehicle when he was stopped in his car by violent crimes task force officers in Florida.

Police in Louisville found three bodies, a man and two women, inside a home earlier on Friday. Two young children were also found unharmed in the home.

Olivo fled to Florida with his 3-year-old daughter. She was in Hernando County and unharmed, the sheriff's department says.

 Louisville police are traveling to Florida to bring him back.

