UPDATE: TN Man Pronounced Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting In Allen County

UPDATE 1/13/18 12:05 pm: Preliminary investigation has revealed Allen County Sheriff Deputy Tim Robinson, 33, and Allen County Sheriff Deputy Lieutenant Michael Wilson, 33, responded to 586 Lee Keen Road at 4:44 pm to reports of a white male brandishing a handgun while approaching houses in the area.

Upon their arrival, both deputies met Jason D. Whittemore, 38 of Portland TN, in the driveway. Whittemore was armed with a handgun and refused to follow verbal commands from the deputies. Deputy Robinson fired one round striking Whittemore.

Whittemore was pronounced dead at the scene by Allen County Coroner, Darren Davis. Whittemore is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy. This investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 3 detectives. No further information is available for release at this time.

**********

Around 5 pm, Kentucky State Police Post in Bowling Green was contacted by the Allen County Sheriffs Office in reference to an officer involved shooting at 586 Lee Keen Road.

KSP troopers and detectives are currently on the scene with the Allen County Sheriffs Office and Allen County Coroners Office.

No further details have been released at this time.

