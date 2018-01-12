Warren County Road Department Ready for Snow - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warren County Road Department Ready for Snow

When the snow rolls in it's Jerry Young's job to send out his crew at the Warren County Road Department to clear the roads. 

"Been out putting salt on hills, curves, bridges over the interstates and things", says Jerry Young, the Road Supervisor, who's worked at the Road Department for over 40 years now. 

The large snow plows have to be ready to take on the winter weather.

The put chains on the tires for traction, make sure the windows are crystal clear, and finally they make sure the plows are ready to push some snow. 

Until the snow hits, it's a waiting game for the Road Department. 

"We're waiting for the snow. It's got to be probably at least two inches deep before we can start pushing and do any good on that.", says Young. 

Once the snow reaches about two inches the crews do their best to clear the roads throughout Warren County. 

