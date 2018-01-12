Throwback Thursday: Mellow Matt’s Music & More

Groovy tunes, vintage vinyl, rock posters and swag. You can find them all at Mellow Matt’s Music & More. While the store is nearing its five year mark this year, its concept is spot on for a throwback.

Located on the corner of Smallhouse and Scottsville Roads next to Pizza Hut, look for the lime green sign and you’ll find Mellow Matt Pfefferkorn. After managing a comic book and vintage memorabilia chain store for several years, he decided to open his own version.

The walls of Mellow Matt’s are lined with prints of rock concert posters, tapestries, and vinyl albums. Visitors hunt through bins searching for their favorites. Selling new and old and everything in between, find treasures of one hit wonders, the best musicians of all time, and even rare DVD movie finds.

Mellow Matt hosts local bands in house or in the parking lot for live music on special occasions. Visitors may even find some sound equipment to fit their needs with amps and turntables.

Look for your favorite retro buttons and t-shirts behind the display case. The funky Mellow Matt glasses are hard to miss. That’s it for Throwback Thursday brought to you by Hospice of Southern Kentucky. In Bowling Green, Telia Butler for Soky Sunrise.