The "Tide Pod Challenge" Carries a Deadly Risk

A government watchdog is expressing concern over the dangerous misuse of a laundry detergent. In this latest social media fad, teenagers are putting detergent 'pods' in their mouths and posting the videos online.

Many of the social media videos are recorded and posted by minors.

They're putting poisonous laundry pods in their mouths... for clicks and internet fame.

They call it the "Tide pod challenge."

Ann Marie Buerkle, Acting chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, says ingesting any of the liquid carries a deadly risk.

The pods are bright and colorful.

And to children - they can look like candy.

At least 10 deaths have been linked to ingesting the pods.

Two were toddlers- eight were seniors with dementia.

Proctor and Gamble--the maker of "Tide" products, told CBS News: "They should not be played with... Even if meant as a joke. Safety is no laughing matter."

Buerkle says her group has worked with manufacturers to make the packets less attractive to children.

The CPSC also found that "elderly adults with dementia" were "confused" by the product and have also ingested it.

The danger to little kids is so high that researchers have recommended the parents of young children not buy these at all and instead use regular detergent only.