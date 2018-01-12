President Trump Doesn't Respond to Questions About Vulgarity

President trump is denying reports he used vulgar language to describe some places as expletive-hole countries.

The alleged comments were made during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators who were proposing a plan to provide protection for America's DACA recipients--the immigrants who were brought to this country illegally as children--but people who were inside the room at the time say the reports are true, and the uproar surrounding the comments is coming from members of both political parties.

Reaction to alleged comments by President Trump were swift and strong--from Democrats and Republicans.

During a meeting in the oval office Thursday, Senator Dick Durbin proposed restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, several African countries, and El Salvador as part of an immigration package.

The president reportedly interrupted Durbin and said: "Why do we want all these people from expletive-hole countries here? We should bring in more people from places like Norway."

The president denied the reports on Twitter. He wrote: "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA."

This morning, Senator Durbin--the only Democrat in the room--insisted the president made the remarks, repeatedly, "to no surprise the president started tweeting this morning denying he used those words. It is not true. He said these hate filled things."

The Haitian government called the president's remarks "racist" and summoned America's top diplomat in the country for a meeting with the Haitian president.

Friday morning, President Trump signs a proclamation honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day and during so, he did not respond to several questions about the incident, including whether he actually used vulgar language to describe African nations and if he is racist--a question posed by several reporters at the president following his speech.