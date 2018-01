If you're looking for a job--Kentucky State Police is hiring.



They are actively searching out trooper candidates for the July class, but today, January 12th 2018 is the last day to send in your application.



All applications taken in after this Friday will be utilized for the selection of 2019 Cadet Class candidates.



Due to a legislative change in 2017, you can now also earn an Associates Degree while training at the academy.



To submit your application, visit www.kentuckystatepolice.org/careers.