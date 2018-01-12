President Trump is Set for a Physical Today - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

President Trump is Set for a Physical Today

President Trump is scheduled for his yearly physical today and he predicts they exam will "go very well."

The exam is scheduled at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

White house physician Ronny Jackson will conduct the exam and release a statement shortly following it.

Amid questions of the president’s mental fitness, a psychiatric evaluation will not be administered as this is a regularly scheduled physical.

Trump noted to reporters Thursday, he will be very surprised if the physical doesn’t go well—otherwise the stock market will not be very happy.

