TN Police are Searching For a Man Who Shot an Officer

A Tennessee police officer is shot during a traffic stop and police are still searching for the suspect.

Police say they are searching for Ronnie Wilson listed as a member of the Aryan Nations gang.

Officers say he fired at a police officer as he was being pulled over for speeding while he was still driving.

Officers say he stopped his car and started repeatedly firing.

Although the police officer did not return fire, he got on the radio and gave the code for "officer shot".

Knoxville Chief of Police says Wilson is known to the department and they consider him dangerous.

The officer did sustain a gunshot wound to the shoulder.