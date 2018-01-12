$5,000 Reward for Information on Those Responsible for Stealing - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY news

$5,000 Reward for Information on Those Responsible for Stealing Guns in Owensboro

Posted: Updated:

The Federal Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives says there's a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing guns from a Western Kentucky retailer.

The Bureau says the guns were stolen Tuesday from Whittaker Guns in Owensboro.

At least four people were involved in the theft and got away with an unknown number of firearms.

But Daviess County Sheriff Office says between 40 and 50 firearms were taken.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Bureau or the Owensboro Area Crime Stoppers.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.