$5,000 Reward for Information on Those Responsible for Stealing Guns in Owensboro

The Federal Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives says there's a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing guns from a Western Kentucky retailer.

The Bureau says the guns were stolen Tuesday from Whittaker Guns in Owensboro.

At least four people were involved in the theft and got away with an unknown number of firearms.

But Daviess County Sheriff Office says between 40 and 50 firearms were taken.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Bureau or the Owensboro Area Crime Stoppers.