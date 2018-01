In Owensboro a search warrant leads Kentucky state police to find a handful of people in possession of drugs and multiple firearms.

On Tuesday, police arrest and charge Zachary Hutchins 20, Jason Hutchins 43, Misty Hutchins 41, and Dornisha Davidson 22, with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and multiple fire arms.

All are currently in the Daviess County Detention Center.