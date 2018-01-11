Warren County Prepares for Winter Storm

There is a winter storm warning in effect from 6am on Friday until 1am on Saturday and Warren County is taking precautions to keep residents safe.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell talked with Warren County Emergency Management and the Warren County Road Department to find out what they are doing to prepare for the winter weather.

The best option is to stay home. Driving in the winter conditions can be extremely dangerous.

Days of planning have went into preparing for this winter storm and the main goal is to keep Warren County residents safe.

Warren County Emergency Management works together with various other county departments to plan ahead.

The Road Department has 28 employees ready to clear the roads when winter weather hits, but the supervisor, Jerry Young, suggests staying off the roads if you can.

Warren County Emergency Management also has a new mass notification service to keep you informed about any dangerous weather conditions. You can visit wcem.org to sign up for AlertSense.

