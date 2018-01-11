MLK Week Events in Bowling Green

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, January 15th and The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Planning Committee has planned events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

On Saturday, January 13th at 4pm: The 4th Annual Warren County Schools MLK Jr. Celebration Event will be held at Warren Central.

On Sunday, January 14th at 4pm at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School: Caleb Castille will be making a guest appearance. He is a two-time national champion football player and actor in the movie, "Woodlawn". This movie is based on a true story set in the segregated south to teach our youth about coming together. Caleb Castille will be working with the youth while the parents and other adults will have a separate session with Jeremiah & Jean Castille (Caleb's parents, who also created the Castille Foundation) to talk about mentoring children in this day and age. This event will also be at 4pm at the same elementary school.

On Monday, January 15th at 7:30am MLK Jr. Holiday Celebration Breakfast at Parker Bennett Curry Elem. School with guest speaker Rev. Ford Huskey from Power House Church

On Monday, January 15th at 10am: MLK Jr. Commemorative March, from the Justice Center to State Street Baptist. Shuttle services for the march starts from State Street Baptist Church to the Justice Center at 9:15am.

On Monday January 15th at 11am: MLK Jr. 2018 Holiday Celebration Main Event at State Street Baptist Church. Jeremiah Castille will be the guest speaker.