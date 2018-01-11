KSP Seize Marijuana, Guns, Meth, and Cash in Owensboro - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

KSP Seize Marijuana, Guns, Meth, and Cash in Owensboro

Posted: Updated:

A search warrant leads to drugs, guns and cash. 

Kentucky State Police troopers searched a residence in the 1100 block of Oglesby Street in Owensboro Tuesday night. Inside they found five pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, various long guns and pistols as well as a significant amount of cash.

The following suspects were arrested:

20-year-old, Zachary Jakeb Hutchins

43- year-old, Jason S. Hutchins

41-year-old, Misty M. Hutchins

 22-year-old, Dornisha N. Davidson 

All four suspects were arrested with multiple charges and taken to Daviess County Detention Center. 

All the suspects are from Owensboro. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.