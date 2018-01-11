KSP Seize Marijuana, Guns, Meth, and Cash in Owensboro

A search warrant leads to drugs, guns and cash.
Kentucky State Police troopers searched a residence in the 1100 block of Oglesby Street in Owensboro Tuesday night. Inside they found five pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, various long guns and pistols as well as a significant amount of cash.
The following suspects were arrested:
20-year-old, Zachary Jakeb Hutchins
43- year-old, Jason S. Hutchins
41-year-old, Misty M. Hutchins
22-year-old, Dornisha N. Davidson
All four suspects were arrested with multiple charges and taken to Daviess County Detention Center.
All the suspects are from Owensboro.