KSP Seize Marijuana, Guns, Meth, and Cash in Owensboro

A search warrant leads to drugs, guns and cash.

Kentucky State Police troopers searched a residence in the 1100 block of Oglesby Street in Owensboro Tuesday night. Inside they found five pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, various long guns and pistols as well as a significant amount of cash.

The following suspects were arrested:

20-year-old, Zachary Jakeb Hutchins

43- year-old, Jason S. Hutchins

41-year-old, Misty M. Hutchins

22-year-old, Dornisha N. Davidson

All four suspects were arrested with multiple charges and taken to Daviess County Detention Center.

All the suspects are from Owensboro.