SoCal Mudslides Cover Over 30 Square Miles, Death Total Reaches 17

The Southern California storms that triggered walls of mud and debris killed at least 17 people. Numerous others are still missing.

The debris field from the deadly Montecito mudslides cover 30 square miles. Search dogs are assisting in the ongoing rescue effort, but for responders--time is running out. Friends and family members are joining the search as well.

The mudslides destroyed at least 100 homes, damaged 300 others, mangled cars and downed power lines. Even seasoned rescue teams are shocked by the magnitude of the destruction.

This mudslide will have a long-term impact even for those whose homes were not destroyed.

The water infrastructure is damaged and there's no timeline as to when it could be fixed and the busy 101 freeway is still covered with debris and will remain closed until early next week.